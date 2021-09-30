 Skip to main content

Krispy Kreme To Take Majority Controlling Position In Krispy K Canada For Undisclosed Sum
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 3:49pm   Comments
  • Krispy Kreme Inc (NASDAQ: DNUThas signed a definitive agreement to take majority control of franchisee and operator Krispy K Canada for an undisclosed sum.
  • Current Krispy K Canada operating partners Christopher Lindsay and Kelcey Hamaker will remain as co-CEOs of the entity.
  • Krispy Kreme expects to close the transaction in Q4 of 2021.
  • Following the deal, Krispy Kreme will control 75% of sales across its global network.
  • Upon closing, Krispy K Canada's revenue, which is currently reflected in Krispy Kreme's market development segment, will consolidate into its U.S. and Canada reporting segment.
  • Price Action: DNUT shares are trading lower by 0.14% at $13.98 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

