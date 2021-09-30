Krispy Kreme To Take Majority Controlling Position In Krispy K Canada For Undisclosed Sum
- Krispy Kreme Inc (NASDAQ: DNUT) has signed a definitive agreement to take majority control of franchisee and operator Krispy K Canada for an undisclosed sum.
- Current Krispy K Canada operating partners Christopher Lindsay and Kelcey Hamaker will remain as co-CEOs of the entity.
- Krispy Kreme expects to close the transaction in Q4 of 2021.
- Following the deal, Krispy Kreme will control 75% of sales across its global network.
- Upon closing, Krispy K Canada's revenue, which is currently reflected in Krispy Kreme's market development segment, will consolidate into its U.S. and Canada reporting segment.
- Price Action: DNUT shares are trading lower by 0.14% at $13.98 on the last check Thursday.
