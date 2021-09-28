Casey's To Acquire 40 Pilot Convenience Stores For $220M
- Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) has agreed to acquire 40 Pilot convenience stores from Pilot Corporation in an all-cash transaction for $220 million.
- Casey's expects the deal to expand its presence in Tennessee and Kentucky.
- "These stores have a track record of strong performance, and are high-quality assets that will be a great fit for Casey's fresh food program, especially our handmade pizza," said CEO Darren Rebelez.
- Casey's to fund the transaction with cash on hand and bank financing. It held $198.9 million in cash and equivalents as of July 31, 2021.
- Price Action: CASY shares are trading lower by 0.04% at $190.87 on the last check Tuesday.
