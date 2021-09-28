 Skip to main content

MKS Instruments To Acquire Atotech For Undisclosed Terms
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 7:42am   Comments
MKS Instruments To Acquire Atotech For Undisclosed Terms
  • MKS Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: MKSIagreed to acquire specialty-chemicals technology company Atotech Ltd (NYSE: ATC).
  • The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • Atotech, headquartered in Berlin, Germany, is a team of 4,000 employees in over 40 countries, generating an annual revenue of $1.2 billion in 2020. 
  • Atotech has manufacturing operations across Europe, the Americas, and Asia. With its well-established innovative strength and industry-leading global TechCenter network, Atotech delivers pioneering solutions combined with unparalleled on-site support for over 9,000 customers worldwide.
  • Credit Suisse is acting as a financial advisor, and Latham & Watkins is acting as a legal advisor to Atotech. Ogier is advising Atotech as to Jersey law matters.
  •  MKS held $1 billion in cash and equivalents as of June 30.
  • Price Action: ATC shares traded higher by 0.83% at $24.4 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

