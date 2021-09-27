Mercury Systems To Acquire Avalex Technologies For Undisclosed Sum
- Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ: MRCY) has agreed to acquire Avalex Technologies Corporation in an undisclosed all-cash deal.
- Avalex is a provider of mission-critical avionics, including rugged displays, integrated communications management systems, digital video recorders, and warning systems.
- Mercury Systems expects the Avalex acquisition to be immediately accretive to adjusted EPS. Avalex is currently expected to generate ~$40 million in revenue for the twelve months ending December 31, 2022, with adjusted EBITDA margins of ~25%.
- Mercury plans to fund the deal through a combination of cash on hand and an existing revolving credit facility. It held cash and cash equivalents of $113.84 million as of July 2, 2021.
- Mercury targets to close the transaction during 2Q22 ending December 31, 2021.
- Price Action: MRCY shares are trading higher by 2.62% at $48.1 on the last check Monday.
