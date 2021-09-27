 Skip to main content

Franchise Group Acquires Tutoring Franchisor Sylvan Learning For $81M
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 11:00am   Comments
  • Franchise Group Inc (NASDAQ: FRGhas completed the acquisition of Sylvan Learning, a tutoring franchisor for Pre-K-12 students and families in the U.S., in an all-cash transaction valued at about $81 million.
  • Sylvan currently has more than 700 locations in 49 states, including more than 560 physical centers.
  • Franchise Group anticipates the acquisition to be immediately accretive to earnings.
  • For Franchise Group's FY21, Sylvan is estimating total systemwide revenue of $169 million and adjusted EBITDA of about $12 million.
  • Franchise Group financed the deal with available cash. It held $184.67 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: FRG shares are trading higher by 5.71% at $37.57 on the last check Monday.

