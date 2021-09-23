Color Star Tech To Acquire Esports Company In China For Undisclosed Sum
- Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ: CSCW) subsidiary, Color China, agreed to acquire Wuhan Chujing Esports Culture Communication Co., Ltd. for undisclosed financial terms.
- The two companies will collaborate in developing a global esports pan-entertainment sector combining their respective industry advantages.
- Chujing Esports integrates new platforms, traffic, culture and creativity, and ideas related to esports concepts.
- Color Star held $0.99 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30.
- Price Action: CSCW shares traded lower by 1.47% at $0.87 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Penny Stocks Tech