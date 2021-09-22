Why Celestica's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) shares are trading higher after the company announced entered into a definitive agreement to acquire PCI Limited for $306 million in cash. The company also announced it raised its 2022 revenue outlook.

Celestica is currently up 18.63% to a price of $9.55. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 919.99 thousand, about 318.93% of its recent 30-day volume average of 288.46 thousand.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $8.58 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $9.57 and as low as $5.77.

