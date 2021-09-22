 Skip to main content

Why Celestica's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 3:31pm   Comments
Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) shares are trading higher after the company announced entered into a definitive agreement to acquire PCI Limited for $306 million in cash. The company also announced it raised its 2022 revenue outlook.

Celestica is currently up 18.63% to a price of $9.55. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 919.99 thousand, about 318.93% of its recent 30-day volume average of 288.46 thousand.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $8.58 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $9.57 and as low as $5.77.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get 'Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

 

