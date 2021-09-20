 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Generac To Acquire Tank Utility For Undisclosed Sum
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2021 11:55am   Comments
Share:
Generac To Acquire Tank Utility For Undisclosed Sum
  • Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) has agreed to acquire the shares of Tank Utility, Inc., a provider of IoT propane tank monitoring that optimizes propane fuel logistics. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • This deal expands Generac's connectivity functionality and services with remote monitoring capabilities for propane. 
  • Generac expects its propane-powered backup generators, battery storage, and home energy management offerings paired with Tank Utility's monitoring and analytics to help dealers expand their ability as total home energy advisors for homeowners and adapt to changing consumer demands for off-grid backup capabilities.
  • Generac held cash and cash equivalents of $390.09 million as of June 30, 2021.
  • Generac expects the acquisition to close in October 2021.
  • Price Action: GNRC shares are trading lower by 4.13% at $417.38 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GNRC)

What Happens When A Biotech Stock Blows Up: How Our Hedged Portfolio Method Limited The Damage With Cassava Sciences
Generac Acquires Apricity Code, Off Grid Energy For Undisclosed Sum
Where Generac Hldgs Stands With Analysts
Generac Recharges For Another Run Higher: What's Next?
Generac To Offer Smart Grid Ready Capabilities Through Enbala Concerto Platform
Analyzing Generac Hldgs's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com