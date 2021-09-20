 Skip to main content

Brooks Automation's Divests Semiconductor Business To PE Firm For $3B
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2021 7:31am   Comments
  • Private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. has agreed to acquire Brooks Automation Inc's (NASDAQ: BRKS) Semiconductor Solutions Group business in a transaction valued at $3 billion. The transaction is likely to close in the first half of CY22.
  • The automation business, which will retain the Brooks Automation name, reported $613 million in revenue in the last twelve months ended June 30.
  • Brooks separated its business into a highly innovative automation technology company and a pure-play life sciences company. 
  • The era of 5G, Industrial Internet of Things, autonomous vehicles, and artificial intelligence is likely to drive semiconductor industry revenue to $1 trillion by 2030, up from $450 billion today. As a result, semiconductor manufacturers are investing heavily in new automation and robotics equipment to maximize production capacity.
  • Price Action: BRKS shares traded higher by 3.03% at $96.99 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

