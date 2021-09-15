 Skip to main content

Pentair To Acquire Pleatco For $255M
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 11:18am   Comments
Pentair To Acquire Pleatco For $255M
  • Pentair PLC (NYSE: PNRhas agreed to acquire Pleatco, a manufacturer of water filtration and clean-air technologies for pool, spa, and industrial air customers, from Align Capital Partners for total consideration of ~$255 million in cash. 
  • Pentair expects Pleatco to generate ~$95 million of annual revenue in 2021 and the transaction to be accretive in its first full year.
  • This acquisition provides Pentair with an expanded range of replacement filter products through Pentair's existing Pool and Spa distribution channels and Pleatco's distribution channels.
  • Pentair held cash and cash equivalents of $95.9 million as of June 30, 2021.
  • Pentair expects to complete the acquisition in 4Q21.
  • Price Action: PNR shares are trading higher by 1.69% at $77.24 on the last check Wednesday.

