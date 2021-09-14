 Skip to main content

Mesa Labs Scoops Up Molecular Diagnostics Tools Firm For $300M
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2021 1:02pm   Comments
Mesa Labs Scoops Up Molecular Diagnostics Tools Firm For $300M
  • Mesa Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: MLABhas agreed to acquire Agena Bioscience Inc for a cash purchase price of $300 million.
  • The San Diego, California-based Agena offers genetic analysis solutions to clinical labs and development partners.
  • Excluding the impact of COVID-19 related revenues, Agena is expected to add $63 million - $67 million of revenues during the first 12 months of ownership.
  • Agena is also expected to deliver an additional $3 million - $5 million of COVID-19 related revenues.
  • Peter Dansky, CEO of Agena, will join Mesa to lead the new Clinical Genomics Division.
  • Mesa plans to complete the transaction in its Q3 ending December 31, 2021.
  • Mesa expects to finance the all-cash transaction with a combination of cash on hand and proceeds from the credit facility. As of June 30, Mesa had cash and equivalents of $275.7 million.
  • Price Action: MLAB stock is up 6.30% at $297.65 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

