 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Phunware To Acquire Lyte Technology To Drive Blockchain Ambitions
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2021 9:57am   Comments
Share:
Phunware To Acquire Lyte Technology To Drive Blockchain Ambitions
  • Enterprise cloud provider Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUNagreed to acquire Lyte Technology for up to a $10.32 million purchase price in cash and stock, with $3.32 million cash at closing and the remaining $7 million in earn-out.
  • Lyte Technology specializes in marketing and distributing custom, high-end computer systems off-the-shelf with advanced graphic processing units for gaming, streaming, and cryptocurrency mining.
  • The acquisition will help efficiently bridge the gap between external data on the existing web and blockchain-based applications on mobile, Phunware CEO Alan S. Knitowski said.
  • The acquisition is likely to close within the next 30 to 45 days.
  • Currently located in Illinois, Lyte Technology employs over 25 people. Lyte Technology's operations will relocate to Austin, Texas, upon closing of the deal.
  • Phunware held $2.8 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30.
  • Price Action: PHUN shares traded lower by 0.79% at $1.0318 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PHUN)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Phunware Steams Up Hybrid Work Initiatives After Facebook, Salesforce
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Penny Stocks Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com