 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Film Detective Scoops Holland Releasing's Classic Film, TV Library
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2021 11:01am   Comments
Share:
The Film Detective Scoops Holland Releasing's Classic Film, TV Library
  • Streaming company Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced that its classic film restoration and streaming company The Film Detective had acquired Los Angeles-based Holland Releasing's motion picture library of over 100 classic films and television shows.
  • The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • The library is wide-ranging and includes science fiction, horror, and comedy titles.
  • Cinedigm held $17.8 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31.
  • Price Action: CIDM shares traded higher by 1.01% at $2.01 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CIDM)

11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Cinedigm Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Hopes On Streaming Business Growth
54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Drops 100 Points; FVCBankcorp Shares Jump
Why Cinedigm Stock Is Surging Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Penny Stocks Small Cap Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com