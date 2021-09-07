The Film Detective Scoops Holland Releasing's Classic Film, TV Library
- Streaming company Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced that its classic film restoration and streaming company The Film Detective had acquired Los Angeles-based Holland Releasing's motion picture library of over 100 classic films and television shows.
- The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- The library is wide-ranging and includes science fiction, horror, and comedy titles.
- Cinedigm held $17.8 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31.
- Price Action: CIDM shares traded higher by 1.01% at $2.01 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.