Generac Acquires Apricity Code, Off Grid Energy For Undisclosed Sum
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2021 3:54pm   Comments
  • Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) has acquired Apricity Code Corporation and Off Grid Energy Ltd for undisclosed financial terms.
  • Apricity Code is an advanced engineering and product design company located in Bend, Oregon. Generac expects this addition to accelerate its efforts to provide a broader energy technology portfolio.
  • Off Grid Energy, located in Rugby, U.K., is a designer and manufacturer of industrial-grade mobile energy storage systems. Their products are focused on developing solutions that improve efficiency and minimize environmental impacts by reducing fuel consumption and cutting CO2 and NOx emissions.
  • Generac held cash and cash equivalents of $390.09 million as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: GNRC shares are trading higher by 0.25% at $438.09 on the last check Wednesday.

