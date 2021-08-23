Scientific Games Acquires Sideplay Entertainment For Undisclosed Sum
- Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ: SGMS) has acquired Sideplay Entertainment, a digital content studio, for an undisclosed sum.
- Scientific Games expects the acquisition to expand its portfolio of iLottery content and accelerate the global market penetration of its iLottery business.
- Sideplay is the primary supplier of digital eInstant games to the UK National Lottery.
- The addition of digital game server content distribution technology to Scientific Games' existing digital tech stack will increase speed-to-market.
- Steve Hickson, Founder and Director of Sideplay, and the entire Sideplay team will join Scientific Games Lottery.
- Scientific Games held $993 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Price Action: SGMS shares are trading higher by 3.57% at $69.89 on the last check Monday.
