Scientific Games Acquires Sideplay Entertainment For Undisclosed Sum
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2021 10:24am   Comments
  • Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ: SGMShas acquired Sideplay Entertainment, a digital content studio, for an undisclosed sum.
  • Scientific Games expects the acquisition to expand its portfolio of iLottery content and accelerate the global market penetration of its iLottery business.
  • Sideplay is the primary supplier of digital eInstant games to the UK National Lottery.
  • The addition of digital game server content distribution technology to Scientific Games' existing digital tech stack will increase speed-to-market.
  • Steve Hickson, Founder and Director of Sideplay, and the entire Sideplay team will join Scientific Games Lottery.
  • Scientific Games held $993 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: SGMS shares are trading higher by 3.57% at $69.89 on the last check Monday.

