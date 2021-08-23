Elastic To Acquire Israel's build.security To Drive Cloud Security
- Elastic NV (NYSE: ESTC) agreed to acquire Tel Aviv, Israel, headquartered policy definition and enforcement platform build.security, to aid organizations in enforcing security actions for cloud-native environments. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- The addition of build.security extends Elastic's Limitless XDR to help enforce security actions for cloud-native environments, including hosts, virtual machines, and containers orchestrated by Kubernetes.
- The build.security team will be the foundation of Elastic's growing presence in Israel and build.security CEO Amit Kanfer will serve as site lead for the region.
- The acquisition is likely to close during Elastic's Q2.
- Elastic held $400.8 million in cash and equivalents as of April 30.
- Price Action: ESTC shares traded higher by 2.95% at $160.2 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
