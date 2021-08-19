 Skip to main content

Applied Industrial Technologies Acquires R.R. Floody Company For Undisclosed Sum
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2021 10:00am   Comments
  • Applied Industrial Technologies Inc (NYSE: AIT) has acquired R.R. Floody Company, Inc (Floody) for undisclosed financial terms.
  • Rockford, IL-based Floody provides automation products, services, and engineered solutions focused on machine vision, mobile and collaborative robotics, motion control, material handling, and digital capabilities. 
  • Applied Industrial noted Floody has a strong presence across the U.S. Midwest market.
  • Floody’s team of 18 associates operates from one location and serves customers primarily across consumer packaging, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, medical technology, and general industrial industries.
  • Applied Industrial held cash and cash equivalents of $257.75 million as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: AIT shares are trading lower by 0.44% at $87.92 on the last check Thursday.

