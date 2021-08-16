 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Glimpse Group Acquires Assets Of Australia-Based Auggd For Undisclosed Terms
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2021 12:14pm   Comments
Share:
Glimpse Group Acquires Assets Of Australia-Based Auggd For Undisclosed Terms
  • Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality platform company Glimpse Group Inc (NASDAQ: VRARacquired the assets of the Australian-based company Augmented Reality Investments Pty Ltd (Auggd).
  • The transaction is equity-based and includes an initial nominally dilutive issuance of shares. The majority of future equity-based acquisition payments are subject to a revenue earn-out over the next three years.
  • Auggd offers AR software and services to the AEC industry in Australia, Europe, and the US, helping visualize buildings, bridges, roads, and underground services at an accurate scale in their real-world environments.
  • Matthias Krampe, Auggd's Head of Business Development at Auggd, will likely lead it as its GM under Glimpse.
  • Auggd has historically been cash flow neutral-to-positive. The acquisition is likely to be immediately accretive to Glimpse.
  • Glimpse held $13.7 million in cash and equivalents post its July 1 Nasdaq IPO.
  • Price Action: VRAR shares traded higher by 2.05% at $8.46 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VRAR)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Last IPO Week Was The Busiest In Over A Decade
The Glimpse Group Reports Robust Preliminary FY21 Revenue, CEO Holding
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com