Sun Capital Partners To Acquire Select Interior Concepts For $411M
- Select Interior Concepts Inc (NASDAQ: SIC) has announced an agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of private equity firm Sun Capital Partners Inc for $411 million in an all-cash transaction.
- The buyer will pay $14.50 per Select Interior share in cash, representing a 32% premium over the August 6, 2021 closing price of $11.01.
- The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Following the closing, Select Interior will become a privately held company and will no longer be listed on any public markets.
- Select Interior Concepts' Q2 earnings conference call previously scheduled for 5:00 PM ET has been canceled.
- Price action: SIC shares are trading higher by 30.4% at $14.36 in premarket on the last check Monday.
