 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Plus Announces Driverless Semi Demonstration: What Investors Should Know
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 05, 2021 6:04am   Comments
Share:
Plus Announces Driverless Semi Demonstration: What Investors Should Know

An autonomous trucking company going public via SPAC shared details of a successful driverless highway test.

What Happened: Plus, which is going public via the SPAC Hennessy Capital Investment Corp V (NASDAQ: HCIC), has completed a driverless Level 4 truck demonstration on a highway.

The test was conducted using Plus’s Level 4 autonomous driving technology, without a safety driver and featured no human intervention. The test was conducted on the Wufengshan highway in China.

Plus obtained a special permit to conduct the test on the newly built highway.

Related Link: Autonomous Trucking Company Plus Announces SPAC Deal: What Investors Should Know 

Why It’s Important: Plus is one of several companies seeking to create an autonomous semi-truck in an effort to provide cost savings and help with a driver shortage in the industry.

“The driverless demo highlights the ability of our Level 4 autonomous driving technology to enable driverless highway operations in a semi truck,” Plus COO and Co-Founder Shawn Kerrigan said.

Plus expects to launch pilot operations of driverless trucks in 2022. The company will work with its suppliers and fleet customers to further develop and test a driverless product.

PlusDrive is being developed by Plus as a commercial driver-in product for semi trucks. Mass production of the FAW J7 L3 truck that's powered by PlusDrive will start in the third quarter of 2021, according to the company.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HCIC)

Exclusive First Ride: Plus Autonomous Truck Is A Gentle Giant On The Highway
Autonomous Trucking Company Embark Trucks Lands SPAC Deal: What Investors Should Know
Amazon Paying $150M For 20% Stake In Plus And Buying 1,000 Trucks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Autonomous Driving autonomous vehicles Semi Trucks SPAC SPACsNews Small Cap Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com