Scientific Games Acquires Digital Content Studio Lightning Box For Undisclosed Sum
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 6:03am   Comments
  • Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ: SGMShas acquired Lightning Box, an Australia-based gaming content company, for an undisclosed sum.
  • Scientific Games expects the acquisition to support its growth strategy with a focus on digital markets.
  • Lightning Box creates feature-rich, land-based inspired games, that deliver experiences for online slot players worldwide. 
  • "Lightning Box games are hugely popular with slots players around the world, and we're excited to welcome these talented game designers to our team," said SVP Gaming Dylan Slaney.
  • Scientific Games held $967 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2021.
  • Price action: SGMS closed lower by 1.44% at $62.10 on Tuesday.

