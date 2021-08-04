Scientific Games Acquires Digital Content Studio Lightning Box For Undisclosed Sum
- Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ: SGMS) has acquired Lightning Box, an Australia-based gaming content company, for an undisclosed sum.
- Scientific Games expects the acquisition to support its growth strategy with a focus on digital markets.
- Lightning Box creates feature-rich, land-based inspired games, that deliver experiences for online slot players worldwide.
- "Lightning Box games are hugely popular with slots players around the world, and we're excited to welcome these talented game designers to our team," said SVP Gaming Dylan Slaney.
- Scientific Games held $967 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2021.
- Price action: SGMS closed lower by 1.44% at $62.10 on Tuesday.
