Paysafe To Acquire Alternative Payments Firm PagoEfectivo For Undisclosed Sum
- Payments platform Paysafe Ltd (NYSE: PSFE) agreed to acquire Empresa Editora El Comercio S.A. subsidiary PagoEfectivo, a Peruvian alternative payments (APM) platform.
- The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- PagoEfectivo CEO, Juan Fernando Villena, will join Paysafe under the arrangement.
- It marks Paysafe's strategic foothold in Latin America, one of the world's fastest-growing online markets where merchants and consumers alike demonstrate an increased appetite for alternative payment methods and online banking solutions.
- The transaction is likely to close by August end.
- Paysafe held $1.6 billion in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31.
- Price action: PSFE shares traded higher by 3.2% at $11.14 on the last check Monday.
