 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Limelight Networks To Acquire Layer0 For $55M Cash And Stock
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 6:51am   Comments
Share:
Limelight Networks To Acquire Layer0 For $55M Cash And Stock
  • Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ: LLNWagreed to acquire Moov Corporation, which does business as Layer0 for $32.5 million in cash and $22.5 million worth of shares.
  •  Layer0 provides development, deployment, and monitoring tools that deliver sub-second web apps and APIs through an all-in-one Jamstack platform. 
  • Limelight CEO Bob Lyons stated that the technology and development capabilities would accelerate Limelight's transition into a leading-edge SaaS provider. 
  • It will help drive better performance for clients' web applications while improving developer productivity with a seamless end-to-end solution.
  • Limelight held $116.9 million in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31.
  • Price action: LLNW shares closed higher by 6.05% at $2.63 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LLNW)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Coca-Cola, GM, Moderna, Tesla And More
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 6, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Penny Stocks Small Cap Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com