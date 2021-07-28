Fluidigm Stock Shoots Higher On Bloomberg Report Of Exploring Potential Sale
- Fluidigm Corp (NASDAQ: FLDM) stock is trading higher in the premarket on a report that the Company is considering a sale.
- According to a Bloomberg report, the medical technology firm is working with an adviser to see interest from possible buyers.
- The Company may garner interest from other healthcare providers and private equity firms.
- Fluidigm’s laboratory equipment helps researchers analyze cells and genomes to target conditions like cancer and immune dysfunction.
- It released a COVID-19 saliva test that received emergency use authorization last August from the FDA.
- Price Action: FLDM shares are up 7.87% at $6.85 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday
