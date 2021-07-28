 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Fluidigm Stock Shoots Higher On Bloomberg Report Of Exploring Potential Sale

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 8:49am   Comments
Share:
Fluidigm Stock Shoots Higher On Bloomberg Report Of Exploring Potential Sale
  • Fluidigm Corp (NASDAQ: FLDM) stock is trading higher in the premarket on a report that the Company is considering a sale.
  • According to a Bloomberg report, the medical technology firm is working with an adviser to see interest from possible buyers. 
  • The Company may garner interest from other healthcare providers and private equity firms.
  • Fluidigm’s laboratory equipment helps researchers analyze cells and genomes to target conditions like cancer and immune dysfunction. 
  • It released a COVID-19 saliva test that received emergency use authorization last August from the FDA.
  • Price Action: FLDM shares are up 7.87% at $6.85 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FLDM)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Health Care Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com