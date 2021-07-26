 Skip to main content

MDC Partners' Shareholders Ratify Stagwell Merger
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2021 1:45pm   Comments
MDC Partners' Shareholders Ratify Stagwell Merger
  • MDC Partners Inc's (NASDAQ: MDCAshareholders voted to approve the previously announced business combination of MDC with certain subsidiaries of Stagwell Media LP during a special meeting held earlier today. 
  • The combined company will be renamed Stagwell Inc and will trade on the Nasdaq.
  • It was a unique opportunity to create a new marketing machine that can transform the industry and create enhanced opportunities for growth and value in the marketplace, MDC Partners CEO Mark Penn stated.
  • Stagwell Media will own 69% of the combined company, the Wall Street Journal reported. MDC shareholders will own 31% of the joint company.
  • The joint entity could generate about $2 billion in 2021 revenue and over $350 million in EBITDA. The transaction is likely to complete on Aug. 2.
  • Price action: MDCA shares traded higher by 7.96% at $6.10 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Small Cap Tech Media

