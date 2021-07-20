H&E Equipment Divests Crane Business To Manitowoc For $130M
- H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEES) agreed to sell its crane business to a wholly-owned subsidiary of Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE: MTW) for $130 million in cash.
- H&E's crane business operates with eleven full-service branch locations. This acquisition expands Manitowoc's ability to provide rentals, new sales, used sales, aftermarket parts, and service to various end-market customers.
- H&E Equipment expects this divestiture to increase and further stabilize its EBITDA margin as the company intensifies its focus on the equipment rental business.
- Manitowoc plans to fund the acquisition by a combination of cash on hand and existing debt availability.
- Manitowoc had cash and cash equivalents of $158.5 million as of March 31, 2021.
- The companies expect the transaction to close in Q4 2021.
- Price action: HEES shares are trading higher by 6.53% at $31.08, and MTW is trading higher by 8.18% at $22.22 on the last check Tuesday.
