 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Winnebago To Acquire Barletta For $270M To Strengthen Marine Market Presence

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 10:51am   Comments
Share:
Winnebago To Acquire Barletta For $270M To Strengthen Marine Market Presence
  • Outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer Winnebago Industries Inc (NYSE: WGOhas acquired Barletta Pontoon Boats, a pontoon boat manufacturer, for initial consideration of $255 million in cash and shares.
  • Winnebago will also provide up to $15 million in shares upon achieving performance milestones at the end of calendar 2021 and up to $50 million in additional cash consideration upon reaching growth objectives through 2022 and 2023.
  • Winnebago expects this transaction to be accretive to cash earnings per share in the first year after closing and be accretive to EBITDA margins.
  • Barletta reported 2020 revenues of $120.6 million and EBITDA of $10.5 million and expects 2021 revenues of about $215 million and EBITDA of $26.4 million.
  • The privately-owned company has a network of 125 dealer locations across the U.S. and Canada.
  • Winnebago expects to close this transaction early in the first quarter of FY2022.
  • Following the deal closing, Barletta will operate as a distinct business unit within Winnebago. Bill Fenech will continue to lead the Barletta business post-closing as its President.
  • Winnebago’s cash and equivalents as of May 29, 2021, is $405.8 million.
  • "The acquisition of Barletta significantly expands Winnebago Industries' presence in the strong and growing marine market by acquiring the fastest-growing brand within one of the most rapidly-growing boating segments," said CEO Michael Happe.
  • Price action: WGO shares are trading higher by 5.32% at $67.10 on the last check on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WGO)

ROCE Insights for Winnebago Industries
Return On Capital Employed Overview: Winnebago Industries
Winnebago Industries: Return On Capital Employed Insights
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 2, 2021
What Does Winnebago Industries Debt Look Like?
Winnebago Beats Q3 Earnings On Expanded Margins, Sees Record Backlog
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com