Accenture Acquires Toronto's Oracle Cloud Service Provider Cloudworks For Undisclosed Sum
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 12:38pm   Comments
  • Accenture PLC (NYSE: ACNacquired Toronto's Oracle Cloud implementation service provider Cloudworks. 
  • The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • Cloudworks specializes in strategy, business, and technology consulting and gained popularity for Oracle Cloud-based solutions in Enterprise Resource Planning, Enterprise Performance Management, and Human Capital Management. 
  • Cloudworks has capabilities in robotic process automation (RPA), data analytics, and AI, which help maximize the business value for clients' investments in Oracle Cloud.
  • Accenture held $10 billion in cash and equivalents as of May. 31.
  • Price action: ACN shares traded lower by 1.23% at $308.06 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Tech Media

