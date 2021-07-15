GP Strategies Shares Soar After Being Acquired By Learning Technologies For ~$394M
- GP Strategies Corp (NYSE: GPX), a workforce transformation solutions provider, has agreed to be acquired by London-based Learning Technologies Group (OTC: LTTHF) in a $394 million transaction.
- Learning Technologies will pay $20.85 per GP Strategies share in cash.
- The transaction represents a premium of 32% over the closing price on July 14, 2021.
- Upon closing of the deal, GP Strategies will become a division of Learning Technologies Group and its shares will no longer be listed on the NYSE.
- This transaction is expected to be completed during the fourth quarter of 2021.
- GP Strategies' largest shareholder Sagard Capital Partners Management supports this transaction.
- Price action: GPX shares are trading higher by 28.7% at $20.29 on the last check Thursday.
