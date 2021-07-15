 Skip to main content

NortonLifeLock In Talks To Acquire Avast In $8B Deal: WSJ
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2021 7:19am   Comments
  • NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ: NLOK) is in advanced talks to acquire Avast PLC (OTC: AVASF) (OTC: AVTTY) in a cash-and-stock deal valued at over $8 billion, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • NortonLifeLock has until Aug. 11 to make a firm offer according to the U.K. takeover code.
  • Avast makes both free and premium security software for desktop security and server and mobile-device protection. 
  • Avast founders Pavel Baudiš and Eduard Kučera control 35% of its shares and are its board members.
  • Avast got listed in 2018 via London's initial public offering. In 2014, private equity firm CVC Capital Partners acquired a significant minority stake and held roughly 23% of the company during the IPO.
  • In 2019, NortonLifeLock sold its enterprise-security business to Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) for $10.7 billion. Now it mainly sells Norton antivirus software and LifeLock identity-theft-protection products.
  • Activist investor Starboard Value LP owns a 3% stake in NortonLifeLock.
  • Price action: NLOK shares are lower by 1.52% at $26.50 premarket on the last check Thursday.

