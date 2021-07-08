 Skip to main content

Kaleyra Acquires Cloud Communication Provider Bandyer For Undisclosed Sum
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2021 11:14am   Comments
  • Mobile communication services provider Kaleyra Inc (NYSE: KLRacquired Bandyer for an undisclosed amount.
  • Bandyer offers cloud-based audio and video communications services to financial institutions, retail companies, utilities, industries, insurance, human resources, and digital healthcare organizations.
  • Bandyer has been serving customers with Audio/Video APIs and SDKs based on WebRTC technology. Here users do not need to download any software. It can brand and customize the whole user experience.
  • Kaleyra held $39.8 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2021.
  • Price action: KLR shares traded lower by 0.64% at $12.33 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Small Cap Tech Media

