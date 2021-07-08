Kaleyra Acquires Cloud Communication Provider Bandyer For Undisclosed Sum
- Mobile communication services provider Kaleyra Inc (NYSE: KLR) acquired Bandyer for an undisclosed amount.
- Bandyer offers cloud-based audio and video communications services to financial institutions, retail companies, utilities, industries, insurance, human resources, and digital healthcare organizations.
- Bandyer has been serving customers with Audio/Video APIs and SDKs based on WebRTC technology. Here users do not need to download any software. It can brand and customize the whole user experience.
- Kaleyra held $39.8 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2021.
- Price action: KLR shares traded lower by 0.64% at $12.33 on the last check Thursday.
