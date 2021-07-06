 Skip to main content

Digi International To Acquire Ctek For Undisclosed Terms
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 06, 2021 2:33pm   Comments
  • Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services provider Digi International Inc (NASDAQ: DGIIacquired Ctek, Inc, a company specializing in remote monitoring and industrial controls solutions.
  • The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • Digi provides customers with both battery and hardwired options to control and monitor critical infrastructure through the acquisition.
  • Additionally, Ctek's offering and existing client portfolio are likely to further Digi's reach in a rapidly expanding market.
  • Digi VP Brian Kirkendall said that the addition of Ctek's blue-chip customer base and user-focused platform positions Digi to expand its portfolio of purpose-built Industrial IoT solutions.
  • Ctek offered companies a complete SCADA system.
  • Ctek's SkyCloud complements Digi's Connect Sensor+ with its intuitive visual interface in addition to automation control and a robust application suite.
  • Digi held $127.2 million in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31, 2021.
  • Price action: DGII shares traded lower by 1.60% at $19.70 on the last check Tuesday.

