Baozun To Buy eFashion China For Undisclosed Sum In All Cash Deal
- Baozun Inc (NASDAQ: BZUN) has acquired 100% equity interest in Shanghai Yi Shang Network Information Co Ltd (eFashion China), a provider of e-commerce solutions for fashion brands in China, in an all-cash deal.
- The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- The transaction is expected to complete in the third quarter of 2021.
- After the acquisition, eFashion China will serve as a sub-brand of Baozun.
- “We are excited about this acquisition as both Baozun and eFashion China share an ambition and commitment to bring global fashion brands to the fast-growing China e-commerce market,” said Vincent Qiu, Chief Executive Officer, Baozun.
- Baozun’s cash and equivalents totaled $680.90 million as of March 31, 2021.
- Price action: BZUN shares closed higher by 0.38% at $37 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.