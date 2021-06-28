 Skip to main content

Ballantyne Portfolio Company Buys Curb Taxi Media For Undisclosed Sum

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 28, 2021 12:34pm   Comments
Ballantyne Portfolio Company Buys Curb Taxi Media For Undisclosed Sum
  • Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSE: BTNhas announced that portfolio company Firefly Systems Inc has acquired Curb Taxi Media, a mobility media company in the U.S.
  • Ballantyne holds a $13 million preferred investment in Firefly, a privately-held company.
  • The acquisition will provide Firefly with access to over ten thousand top-of-car screens to significantly scale Firefly’s disruptive technology and network. 
  • The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • “This strategic acquisition gives our portfolio company, Firefly, the opportunity to accelerate the deployment of its screens in major cities across the U.S., and we believe this represents a significant growth opportunity for the business,” said Mark Roberson, Chief Executive Officer, Ballantyne Strong.
  • Ballantyne’s cash and equivalents totaled $22.3 million as of March 31, 2021.
  • Price action: BTN shares are trading lower by 2.35% at $4.99 on the last check Monday.

