 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dorman To Acquire Dayton Parts For $338M

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 28, 2021 7:15am   Comments
Share:
Dorman To Acquire Dayton Parts For $338M
  • Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ: DORMhas agreed to acquire automotive parts manufacturer Dayton Parts LLC for $338 million.
  • The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2021.
  • With Dayton generating $168 million in net sales for the twelve months ended December 2020, Dorman expects Dayton’s acquisition will be immediately accretive to adjusted diluted earnings per share.
  • The acquisition would expand Dorman’s heavy-duty manufacturing and distribution platform.
  • “Through the combined company, we will be able to offer our increasingly diverse customer base a more expansive product offering with improved distribution efficiency,” said Kevin Olsen, Chief Executive Officer, Dorman.
  • Dorman will enter into a new $600 million revolving credit facility in connection with the transaction.
  • Dorman’s cash and equivalents totaled $166.6 million as of March 31, 2021.
  • Price action: DORM shares closed higher by 1.3% at $100.2 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DORM)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com