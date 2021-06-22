 Skip to main content

Clearlake Capital, Siris-Backed Constant Contact To Acquire SharpSpring At 21% Premium
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 22, 2021 12:54pm   Comments
  • Clearlake Capital Group and Siris Capital-backed Constant Contact inked an agreement to acquire SharpSpring, Inc (NASDAQ: SHSP) in an all-cash transaction valued at $240 million, including outstanding indebtedness.
  • Constant Contact will acquire SharpSpring for $17.10 per share in cash. The purchase price represents a 21% premium over SharpSpring's June 21 closing share price of $14.11.
  • The transaction will close by the Q3 of 2021.
  • SharpSpring's board has unanimously approved the transaction.
  • SharpSpring is cloud-based revenue growth and marketing automation platform that improves the effectiveness of small businesses' (SMBs) marketing strategy.
  • SharpSpring generates leads, improves conversions to sales, and drives higher returns on marketing investments.
  • The arrangement will assist Constant Contact's SMB clients quickly and successfully engage customers throughout their journey, helping clients deliver efficient marketing-driven results.
  • SharpSpring beat Q1 revenue consensus by 1.1% at $7.99 million and clocked EPS loss of $(0.14).
  • Price action: SHSP shares are up 20% at $16.93 on the last check Tuesday.

