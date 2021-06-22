 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

NetApp Acquires Cloud Analytics Provider Data Mechanics For Undisclosed Sum
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 22, 2021 7:36am   Comments
Share:
NetApp Acquires Cloud Analytics Provider Data Mechanics For Undisclosed Sum
  • Cloud-led, data-centric software company NetApp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAPhas acquired Data Mechanics, a managed platform provider for big data processing and cloud analytics.
  • The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • Data Mechanics' offices in Paris, France, helps businesses capitalize on Apache Spark, an open-source unified analytics engine for large-scale data processing and machine learning, in Kubernetes.
  • Data Mechanics' team and IP will be integrated with the Spot by NetApp team and portfolio to fast-track the development of NetApp's recently announced Spot Wave solution, which simplifies, optimizes, and automates Spark workloads running in public clouds.
  • Data Mechanics will make it simpler and more cost-effective for organizations across all industries to fully leverage Apache Spark and Kubernetes to advance their data and cloud initiatives, NetApp SVP Anthony Lye said.
  • NetApp held $4.6 billion in cash and equivalents as of Apr. 30, 2021.
  • Price action: NTAP shares closed higher by 1.62% at $79.43 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NTAP)

10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Expert Ratings for NetApp
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 10, 2021
The Week May Be Starting Slowly But Do Not Let That Mislead You
What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About NetApp
Price Over Earnings Overview: NetApp
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com