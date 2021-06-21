 Skip to main content

Why Lydall Stock Is Soaring Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 21, 2021 10:28am   Comments
Lydall Inc (NYSE: LDL) is trading significantly higher Monday morning after the company announced it will be acquired by Clearlake Capital-backed Unifrax. 

What Happened: Unifrax signed a definitive agreement to acquire Lydall at a valuation of approximately $1.3 billion. Lydall shareholders will receive $62.10 per share in cash.

“The combination of Unifrax and Lydall creates a global specialty materials platform with new cutting edge technologies in advanced filtration, electric vehicle battery systems, and energy saving applications,” said John Dandolph, president and CEO of Unifrax.

Unifrax is a global provider of high-performance specialty materials. Lydall designs and produces specialty filtration materials and advanced material solutions.

Price Action: Lydall has traded as low as $11.15 over a 52-week period and it's making a new 52-week high today.

At last check, the stock was up 81.90% at $60.54.

