Walmart Invests In Nationwide On-Demand Drone Delivery Provider DroneUp

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2021 3:38pm   Comments
Walmart Invests In Nationwide On-Demand Drone Delivery Provider DroneUp
  • Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMThas announced its investment in DroneUp, a nationwide drone services provider, to develop a scalable last-mile delivery solution.
  • The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Walmart has already partnered with DroneUp to launch trial deliveries of at-home COVID-19 self-collection kits.
  • DroneUp operates an on-demand drone delivery network that matches their database of more than 10,000 Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certified pilots to missions nationwide.
  • DroneUp operates commercially throughout the U.S. and is an authorized government drone services provider for 11 U.S. states serving public sector organizations. 
  • Walmart’s 4,700 stores stocked with more than 100,000 of the most purchased items, located within 10 miles of 90% of the U.S. population, will help execute drone deliveries.
  • The first drone delivery operation will be at a store in Bentonville, Arkansas.
  • Walmart held cash and equivalents of $22.9 billion as of April 30, 2021.
  • Price action: WMT shares are trading higher by 0.46% at $137.78 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs Drone DeliveriesM&A News Best of Benzinga

