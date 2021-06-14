Boxed To Go Public In $900M SPAC Deal
- Online wholesale retailer Boxed.com said it would go public through a merger with a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: SVOK), the Wall Street Journal reports.
- The combined value of the company is estimated to be about $900 million.
- The move comes after a surge in demand for delivery services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Boxed will receive $887 million in equities and $334 million in cash through the deal.
- The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.
- Chieh Huang, Chief Executive Officer of Boxed, said the company would concentrate on making more deliveries to businesses than to private households to become profitable.
- SPACs, also known as blank check companies, has gained popularity in recent times as the easiest way for star-up to go public and raise capital.
