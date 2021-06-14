 Skip to main content

Boxed To Go Public In $900M SPAC Deal

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 14, 2021 8:49am   Comments
  • Online wholesale retailer Boxed.com said it would go public through a merger with a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: SVOK), the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • The combined value of the company is estimated to be about $900 million.
  • The move comes after a surge in demand for delivery services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Boxed will receive $887 million in equities and $334 million in cash through the deal.
  • The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.
  • Chieh Huang, Chief Executive Officer of Boxed, said the company would concentrate on making more deliveries to businesses than to private households to become profitable.
  • SPACs, also known as blank check companies, has gained popularity in recent times as the easiest way for star-up to go public and raise capital.
  • Price action: SVOK shares are trading higher by 0.71% at $9.88 in premarket trading on last check Monday.
  • Image Courtesy: Wikimedia

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

