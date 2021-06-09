 Skip to main content

Liquid Media To Acquire Content Platform iGEMStv For $1.1M
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 09, 2021 12:55pm   Comments
Liquid Media To Acquire Content Platform iGEMStv For $1.1M
  • Liquid Media Group Ltd (NASDAQ: YVRinked a letter of intent (LOI) to acquire content recommendation platform iGEMStv, Inc for up to 566,667 shares, at $1.1 million based on a June 8 closing price of $1.93.
  • The purchase price will be payable in four equal tranches of 141,667 shares each.
  • The first tranche will be payable with three remaining milestones triggered by iGEMStv revenues totaling US$9.5 million in the years ahead. 
  • Liquid Media held $0.71 million in cash and equivalents as of Nov. 30, 2020.
  • Price action: YVR shares traded higher by 1.30% at $1.96 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

