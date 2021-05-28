LiveXLive To Acquire Gramophone Media For Undisclosed Sum
- LiveXLive Media Inc (NASDAQ: LIVX) inked a binding Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire artist and brand development company Gramophone Media, Inc.
- The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- Gramophone Media's team, including President, Founder and sole shareholder Eshy Gazit, co-founder and CMO Patrick Ermlich, will remain with the company.
- Gramophone Media will operate as a LiveXLive subsidiary.
- LiveXLive held $17.6 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2020.
- Price action: LIVX shares traded lower by 0.41% at $4.88 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.