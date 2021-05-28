 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

LiveXLive To Acquire Gramophone Media For Undisclosed Sum
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 28, 2021 9:23am   Comments
Share:
LiveXLive To Acquire Gramophone Media For Undisclosed Sum
  • LiveXLive Media Inc (NASDAQ: LIVXinked a binding Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire artist and brand development company Gramophone Media, Inc.
  • The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • Gramophone Media's team, including President, Founder and sole shareholder Eshy Gazit, co-founder and CMO Patrick Ermlich, will remain with the company.
  • Gramophone Media will operate as a LiveXLive subsidiary.
  • LiveXLive held $17.6 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2020.
  • Price action: LIVX shares traded lower by 0.41% at $4.88 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LIVX)

PodcastOne, Hyundai Collaborate To Produce Vodcasts To Support Pandemic Inflicted Independent Entertainment Venues
LiveXLive Media's StudioOne, FICTO Ink Licensing Deal for Original Series Debut
ROCE Insights For LiveXLive Media
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Is Live Nation The Ultimate Reopening And NFT Play?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Penny Stocks Small Cap Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com