Black Knight Acquired Analytics Firm eMBS For Undisclosed Sum
- Black Knight Inc (NYSE: BKI) announced it had acquired performance data and analytics provider, eMBS Inc.
- The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- eMBS offers data and analytics on agency-backed securities for better investment decisions and yield enhancement on mortgage-backed securities (MBS) portfolios.
- The integration of eMBS within the Black Knight solutions ecosystem will help Black Knight provide the industry’s preeminent agency data and analytics to clients of both companies while assisting in making informed decisions around mortgage-backed securities investment and research, Black Knight CEO Anthony Jabbour said.
- eMBS’s capabilities will complement Black Knight’s comprehensive, nationwide mortgage data and enhance its ability to provide sophisticated analytics for GSE and Ginnie Mae loan pools and REMICs, eMBS President Larry Gioia said.
- Black Knight held $44.9 million in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31, 2021.
- Price action: BKI shares traded lower by 1.21% at $71.57 on the last check Monday.
