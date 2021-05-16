KKR Reportedly In Talks To Buy Sustainability Consultancy ERM At $3B Valuation
Private equity giant KKR & Co Inc (NYSE: KKR) is in talks to buy U.K.-based sustainability consulting company ERM Group Inc., Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
- The deal values ERM at $3 billion, the sources told Bloomberg.
- ERM is owned by Omers Private Equity and Alberta Investment Management Corp., who bought ERM for in 2015 for $1.7 billion including debt, according to Bloomberg.
- An announcement could be coming within days.
- ERM works in a range of industries, including mining, energy and manufacturing.
Photo by Dominik Vanyi on Unsplash.
