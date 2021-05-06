 Skip to main content

Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 06, 2021 11:16am   Comments
At Home To Be Acquired For $2.8B

At Home Group Inc (NYSE: HOME) is trading higher Thursday after the company announced it will be acquired by Hellman & Friedman. 

What Happened: At Home announced it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by global private equity firm Hellman & Friedman in an all-cash transaction valued at $2.8 billion. At Home shareholders will receive $36 per share in cash. The home decor superstore noted that it believed the transaction was the best path forward for its shareholders.

“As we enter the next chapter for our company, H&F is the ideal partner to advance our At Home 2.0 long term strategy. Together with H&F, we will have the resources and flexibility to provide our customers with a differentiated experience that meets their evolving needs," said Lee Bird, chairman and CEO of At Home.

Price Action: At Home traded as high as $34.76 and as low as $2.17 over a 52-week period. At last check Thursday, the stock was up 16.6% at $36.49.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: M&A News

