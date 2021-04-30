Nestlé Acquires Bountiful Company's Vitamin Brands From KKR In $5.75B Deal

Nestlé (OTC: NSRGY) is acquiring the core vitamin and supplement brands of The Bountiful Company from KKR & Co. (NYSE: KKR) for $5.75 billion.

What Happened: The transaction encompasses the brands Nature's Bounty, Solgar, Osteo Bi-Flex and Puritan’s Pride along with the company’s U.S.-based private label business. These brands will be integrated under the Nestlé Health Science corporate canopy.

The acquisition does not cover The Bountiful Company's sports and active nutrition brands Pure Protein, Body Fortress and MET-Rx, nor is Dr.Organic and the company’s Canadian over-the-counter business included in the deal.

Why It Happened: Nestlé Health Science CEO Greg Behar stated, "Vitamins and supplements are a key part of our business and have contributed to strong growth acceleration."

Behar added the incorporation of The Bountiful Company brands will "establish Nestlé Health Science as the industry leader in mass retail, specialty retail, e-commerce and direct-to-consumer in the U.S., while offering significant opportunities for geographic growth."

Nestlé Heath Science's vitamins, minerals and supplements brands include Garden of Life, Vital Proteins, Pure Encapsulations, Wobenzym, Douglas Laboratories, Persona Nutrition, Genestra, Orthica, Minami, AOV and Klean Athlete.

(Photo courtesy of Walmart.com.)