Yandex Targets $14.7M Acropol Bank Acquisition For Banking License
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 6:55am   Comments
Yandex Targets $14.7M Acropol Bank Acquisition For Banking License
  • Yandex NV (NASDAQ: YNDXinked an agreement to acquire Acropol Bank for $14.7 million (RUB 1.1 billion).
  • The acquisition will help Yandex to obtain a banking license to develop Yandex FinTech vertical and launch comprehensive digital finance products and services for users and partners.
  • Yandex will receive universal banking license, broker, dealer, and depositary licenses under the arrangement. The purchase price includes a $1 million (RUB 75 million) premium to capital.
  • Over 85% of Acropol's assets are represented by highly liquid instruments, including cash, government bonds, bonds, and deposits of the Central Bank of Russia. Acropol does not have any offline branches.
  • Yandex held $3.1 billion (RUB 231 billion) in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31, 2021.
  • Price action: YNDX shares traded higher by 1.37% at $65.85 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

