Cardlytics To Acquire Data Platform Bridg For $350M
- Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ: CDLX) announced its intent to acquire customer data platform Bridg for $350 million in cash to expand Cardlytics’ advertising platform with Bridg’s SKU-level insights and consumer engagement capabilities across other digital platforms.
- Additionally, Cardlytics has agreed to two potential earnout payments in cash and stock worth $100 million to $300 million on the first and second year of the closing based on Bridg’s U.S. annualized revenue run rate.
- Cardlytics had acquired cashback offers platform Dosh for $275 million in cash and stock last month.
- Cardlytics held $293.2 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2020.
- Price action: CDLX shares closed higher by 1.26% at $112.3 on Monday.
