 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment Acquires Sonar Entertainment Assets For Undisclosed Sum
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 09, 2021 8:35am   Comments
Share:
Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment Acquires Sonar Entertainment Assets For Undisclosed Sum
  • Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CSSEinked an agreement to acquire the film and television assets of Sonar Entertainment, Inc. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • Sonar is an independent television studio headquartered in Los Angeles with operations in Toronto and London. The company is credited for shows like The Shannara Chronicles (MTV/Netflix), Taboo (BBC/FX), The Son (AMC), Mr. Mercedes (DirecTV), Das Boot (Sky Europe), Hunters (Amazon Prime), Alien Xmas (Netflix) and Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+).
  • The transaction will help Chicken Soup expand its original television content development pipeline, improve margins by increasing its IP rights ownership, launch other AVOD networks, and grow its international television production and distribution activities.
  • Screen Media will distribute Sonar's wide-ranging film and television library after the closing.
  • Chicken Soup targets over $15 million in revenue with an EBITDA contribution of $10 million from the Sonar assets. The company expects synergistic revenue and EBITDA expansion from Sonar's television content development pipeline from 2022.
  • Chicken Soup held $14.7 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2020.
  • Price action: CSSE shares closed higher by 5.69% at $29.52 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CSSE)

ROCE Insights For Chicken Soup for the Soul
Chicken Soup for the Soul: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For March 31, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 8, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs OTT PlatformsM&A News Small Cap Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com