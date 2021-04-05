Simplicity Esports Acquires Vancouver's Esports Gaming Center For Undisclosed Sum
- Simplicity Esports And Gaming Co (OTC: WINR) acquired the assets of a gaming center formerly owned by a PLAYlive Nation franchisee in Vancouver, WA, marking the company’s fourteenth corporate-owned gaming center and eighth on the West Coast.
- The location was initially opened in 2013 with a database of over 17,000 unique customers.
- The Vancouver gaming center is expected to reopen in mid-April.
- The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- Last week Simplicity Esports inked multiple deals, including sponsorship and sublicensing agreement with its Brazilian subsidiary, Flamengo Esports, aggregating to $200 thousand.
- Simplicity Esports aims to capitalize on the lockdown-induced commercial real estate market disruption to forge esports gaming center partnerships with landlords to drive higher footfall at their malls.
- It held cash and cash equivalents of $0.543 million as of Nov. 30, 2020.
- Price action: WINR shares traded lower by 6.83% at $13.75 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.